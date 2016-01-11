Jan 11 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Illumina Inc, a maker of DNA sequencing machines, said it was forming a company to develop a type of blood test that would work for any kind of cancer, but some experts see risks involved. (nyti.ms/1RhoukE)

- On Monday, Bruin Sports Capital is expected to announce Courtside Ventures, a new $35 million venture investment firm to be based in Detroit and New York, that is meant to invest in nascent sports and media technology start-ups. (nyti.ms/1RvSVUN)

- Fifty years after Congress passed a law opening most government records to public scrutiny, the House is expected Tuesday to take up the most important open records overhaul since 2007. Majorities of both Republicans and Democrats are expected to support the legislation. (nyti.ms/1P1Hr4H)

- Princess Cristina of Spain is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, accused of tax fraud as part of a corruption case centered on money embezzled from public contracts that is bringing a member of the country's royal family to trial for the first time. (nyti.ms/1UIkNm2)