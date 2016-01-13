Jan 13 The following are the top stories on The
- Insurer MetLife said on Tuesday that it was
exploring spinning off its retail life and annuity business in
the United States because of financial pressures it is facing
under regulations put in place in the wake of the financial
crisis. (nyti.ms/1RBWWHc)
- Regulators in California on Tuesday formally rejected
Volkswagen's plan to fix its polluting diesel
engines, underscoring their frustration with the German
automaker's ability to repair its defective vehicles. (nyti.ms/1RBX0Hb)
- Puerto Rico's troubled electric monopoly, mired in about
$9 billion of debt, stands to run out of money by mid-summer if
its hard-won plans to restructure fall through - something that
could happen this month, a top official of the utility told a
congressional panel on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1RBXjl7)
- British oil giant BP PLC said on Tuesday it would
eliminate 4,000 of the approximately 24,000 positions in its
exploration and production units this year. That would be in
addition to about 4,000 jobs that the company cut last year,
when it trimmed its work force to about 80,000. (nyti.ms/1RBZfdl)
- The pension board of the United Methodist Church - one of
the largest Protestant denominations in the United States, with
more than seven million members - has placed five Israeli banks
on a list of companies that it will not invest in for human
rights reasons, the board said in a statement on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1RBXzkh)
