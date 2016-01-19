Jan 19 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- With international sanctions lifted, the Iranian government called on its oil industry to up production, a move that could add to a global glut of crude that has sent prices into a tailspin. (nyti.ms/1U8NjNV)

- Four months after announcing a grueling five-year plan for reducing the island's vast debt and reviving economic growth, Puerto Rico's top economic officials said they had been too optimistic and revised the plan for the worse. (nyti.ms/1U8Nx7D)

- The Chinese economy grew at a 6.8 percent pace in the fourth quarter, according to data released on Tuesday. It was the lowest quarterly expansion since the global financial crisis in 2009. (nyti.ms/1U8NBUW)

- The British bank Barclays Plc has completed the sale of a controlling stake in its trust business to an independent investor group led by the Nielsen and Sarikhani families for an undisclosed amount. (nyti.ms/1U8PiBU)

- National Australia Bank said on Monday that its British unit, Clydesdale Bank, could be valued at as much as 2.07 billion pounds, or about $3 billion, in an initial public offering next month as part of a spinoff. (nyti.ms/1U8Plh4)

