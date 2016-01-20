Jan 20 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nielsen plans to announce that it is working with Facebook to include conversations about TV programs on the social network in its measurement system. Now called "Social Content Ratings", the metric will also include TV-related chatter on Twitter. (nyti.ms/1OERSf0)

- A six-year trend of declining federal budget deficits will end this year, sooner than expected, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office reported on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1OERWLO)

- Practice Fusion, an electronic health records start-up, hired JPMorgan Chase & Co last year to explore an initial public offering in 2017. JPMorgan estimated that Practice Fusion could get a public market valuation of around $1.5 billion if it went public next year. (nyti.ms/1OESTDS)

- Microchip Technology Inc agreed to acquire a fellow chipmaker, the Atmel Corp, for about $3.6 billion, part of a wave of mergers and acquisitions within the semiconductor industry. (nyti.ms/1OESZLU)

- Netflix Inc announced it had topped expectations in adding a record 5.59 million total streaming members during the quarter, for a total 74.76 million across the globe. The success of the original series "Narcos" and "Marvel's Jessica Jones" helped to fuel growth. Netflix said it expected to add 6.1 million members during the current quarter. (nyti.ms/1n8VaA5)

