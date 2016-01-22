Jan 22 The following are the top stories on The
- Decline of oil prices over the past two years failed to
deliver the usual economic benefits. As oil prices have fallen
to levels not seen since 2003; sagging below $27 a barrel on
Wednesday before rebounding to about $30 on Thursday- many
experts now say they do not expect lower prices to bolster the
domestic economy significantly in 2016. (nyti.ms/1K0CIUS)
- As Charter Communications Inc seeks approval for
its $67.1 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc and
Bright House Networks, critics point that the combined company
would have both the power and incentive to inhibit the future of
streaming video. If approved, the proposed merger would create a
powerful new force in the country's broadband market. (nyti.ms/1K0CMUG)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co paid Jamie Dimon, its chairman
and chief executive, 35 percent more in 2015 than the previous
year's compensation package, which was only narrowly approved by
shareholders. (nyti.ms/1K0CRra)
- A federal appeals panel on Thursday rejected an effort by
27 states and dozens of corporations and industry groups to
block the administration's signature regulation on emissions
from coal-fired power plants. (nyti.ms/1K0CWeB)
- The heated battle between Airbnb, the popular room-sharing
app, and the hotel industry is playing out in city halls across
the country, including those in New York and Los Angeles, which
have either passed or are considering restrictions on the
service. (nyti.ms/1K0DgKs)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)