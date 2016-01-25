BRIEF-Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Avocados From Mexico and two other advertisers - Skittles and Wix.com - have decided to return to the Super Bowl, indicating that live television remains important for advertisers. (nyti.ms/1WIMWLr)
- Traders and portfolio managers worry that sophisticated institutional investors, who generally tend to take a long-term view, have been the ones driving the selling over the past six months. (nyti.ms/1Nu7j86)
- Whether or not negotiators reach a pact by Feb. 1 on how companies such as Google and Facebook use Europeans' online data, Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who chairs the group of European data protection regulators as well as France's watchdog called the CNIL, is in a position to propel privacy protection efforts. (nyti.ms/1ZMrViZ)
- Twitter will undergo a major overhaul of its top ranks in the next few weeks, from its eight-member board to key executives in engineering and product. (nyti.ms/23mTROW) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
* Tokyo Gas will spend billions of Yen for 33% of the Birdsboro Power Plant being built in State Of Pennsylvania by a regional energy company - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: