China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Despite global economic turmoil, many economists argue that the American currency's rise is mostly a good thing. But there are downsides, and not all in the United States. (nyti.ms/1SiBfKM)
- If accepted, Fox Searchlight's offer for "The Birth of a Nation," about Nat Turner, would be one of the highest prices ever paid for a film making its debut at the film festival. (nyti.ms/1OY8K0G)
- Apple Inc's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts, and it issued a disappointing forecast for the current period. (nyti.ms/1KElJTe)
- The insurance giant American International Group Inc brushed aside Carl Icahn's push for a breakup, saying it would sell or spin off some businesses and create nine operating units. (nyti.ms/1PiUyCM) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)