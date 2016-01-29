Jan 29 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Volkswagen AG lawyer said the company might have to buy back some of the tainted cars because it would take too long to bring them into line with emissions standards. (nyti.ms/1JKow2q)

- A peek under the hood of three new cars from Volvo, Buick and Cadillac will not reveal a Made in China label. But those cars are breaking new ground in the auto industry, becoming the first to be manufactured in the People's Republic of China and exported to the United States. (nyti.ms/1JKoAPP)

- The Bank of Japan said on Friday it would lower its benchmark interest rate to minus 0.1 percent beginning Feb. 16, surprising investors and giving the country's markets a midday bounce. (nyti.ms/1P19UZl)

- Xerox Corp, whose name has long been synonymous with office copiers, is said to have agreed to spin off its services business to its shareholders by the end of the year, separating it from the legacy hardware side. (nyti.ms/1KenV93)