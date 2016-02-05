Feb 5 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Martin Shkreli, former chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, who is facing federal securities fraud charges, repeatedly exercised his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination, infuriating members of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. (nyti.ms/1PmEdtp)

- Symantec Corp said on Thursday it had taken a $500 million investment from the investment firm Silver Lake Partners, as the company moves to focus on its core security software and services. (nyti.ms/1KtL5bC)

- A deal about to close on Wall Street illustrates just how much some investors are willing to give up to gain a piece of the hottest start-up. Wealthy clients of Morgan Stanley are piling into a special fund that gives them a chance to bet on Uber. The fund, called New Riders LP, is a lesser-known contribution to the billions of dollars in capital that Uber, the private ride-sharing company, has been raising in recent months. (nyti.ms/1R8kHWm)

- In a case that echoes the Takata Corp airbag recalls, automakers including Honda Motor Co Ltd and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall about five million vehicles worldwide to fix a defect in an airbag component known for years but left unaddressed. Continental Automotive Systems, the German supplier that manufactures electronic components that control car airbags, has been aware of a defect in some units since January 2008. (nyti.ms/1UPHsgB)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)