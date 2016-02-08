UPDATE 1-Rio ponders future in Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- European officials knew that Volkswagen diesels fell short of pollution limits years before the company became engulfed in an emissions cheating scandal, records show. (nyti.ms/1Q4pqcI)
- Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Credit Suisse, has asked the company's board to reduce his bonus, days after the Swiss bank reported a multi billion dollar loss in the fourth quarter. (nyti.ms/1Q4puZV)
- German banking regulator, known as Bafin, said on Sunday that it ordered a halt to financial transactions by Maple Bank, the German subsidiary of Maple Financial Group of Canada, that played a prominent role in attempts by the Porsche family to take over Volkswagen several years ago. (nyti.ms/1KAif9E)
- The infighting among lawyers for the plaintiffs suing General Motors over a flawed ignition switch intensified after one who helped uncover the defect, Lance Cooper, sharpened his attacks against another who is heading the case, Robert C Hilliard. (nyti.ms/1XcNysZ) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Enforcer Gold Corp increases non-brokered private placement to $4 million