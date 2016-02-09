Feb 9The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After more than six years of negotiations, the global aviation industry agreed on Monday to the first binding limits on carbon dioxide emissions, tackling the fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas pollution. (nyti.ms/1UZJb35)

- Time may finally be running out on the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, a multi-billion dollar, over-budget federal project that has been hard to kill. (nyti.ms/1UZJb35)

- Mark Zuckerberg's grand vision to connect the entire world, hit a major roadblock on Monday, when Indian regulators banned free mobile data programs that favor some Internet services over others. (nyti.ms/1PxATMl)

- Investment manager Allianz Global Investors said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Rogge Global Partners, a fixed income firm in London, for an undisclosed amount. (nyti.ms/1nUiYrP) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)