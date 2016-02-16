Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Paragon Offshore Plc, which operates offshore
drilling rigs from the Gulf of Mexico to the North Sea, filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Over the last 16 months,
about 60 oil and gas companies have filed for bankruptcy as
commodity prices slide, and that figure is expected to double in
the coming months if prices remain low. (nyti.ms/1PNQeIO)
- Turmoil in global markets is making the yen rise in value
again. That has resulted in big hits to the Japanese stock
market and has raised worries among economists that Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe will not be able to deliver the economic
growth his country needs to get back on track. (nyti.ms/1Tkti8n)
- Leo Van Munching Jr, whose stewardship of the importing
company started by his father made the Dutch-brewed beer
Heineken and its low-calorie sibling, Amstel Light,
familiar brand names in the United States, passed away on
Sunday. (nyti.ms/1mEhn8J)
- The multinational media and telecommunications
conglomerate SoftBank said on Monday that it would buy
back shares worth 500 billion yen ($4.36 billion), the biggest
share repurchase it has ever made. (nyti.ms/1StTmiv)
($1 = 114.7500 yen)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)