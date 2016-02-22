Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- With competition continuing to heat up in the handset market, Samsung Electronics is relying heavily on virtual reality to help distinguish its smartphones, and on Sunday announced two new Galaxy smartphones along with Gear 360, a camera for recording virtual reality videos.(nyti.ms/1VymTFP)

- Though Apple is resisting U.S. government demand's to unlock an iPhone, it has repeatedly cooperated with court orders for access to online services like its iCloud and people familiar with how Apple's products and services work, it is simply a matter of technology and not hypocrisy.(nyti.ms/1OoZn8x)

- A growing number of companies are offering their employees digital tools to help improve their eating habits in hopes of increasing productivity, reducing sick days and cutting health care costs.(nyti.ms/1XHaEs5)

- At the University of Surrey, the world's top tech companies, including Samsung, and researchers are collaborating to offer mobile Internet speeds more than 100 times faster than anything now available.(nyti.ms/1QaTbGJ)