Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- With competition continuing to heat up in the handset
market, Samsung Electronics is relying heavily on
virtual reality to help distinguish its smartphones, and on
Sunday announced two new Galaxy smartphones along with Gear 360,
a camera for recording virtual reality videos.(nyti.ms/1VymTFP)
- Though Apple is resisting U.S. government
demand's to unlock an iPhone, it has repeatedly cooperated with
court orders for access to online services like its iCloud and
people familiar with how Apple's products and services work, it
is simply a matter of technology and not hypocrisy.(nyti.ms/1OoZn8x)
- A growing number of companies are offering their employees
digital tools to help improve their eating habits in hopes of
increasing productivity, reducing sick days and cutting health
care costs.(nyti.ms/1XHaEs5)
- At the University of Surrey, the world's top tech
companies, including Samsung, and researchers are
collaborating to offer mobile Internet speeds more than 100
times faster than anything now available.(nyti.ms/1QaTbGJ)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)