- Apple engineers have begun developing new
security measures that would make it impossible for the
government to break into a locked iPhone using methods similar
to those now at the center of a court fight in California,
according to people close to the company and security experts.(nyti.ms/1p6kyHU)
- John Gleeson, a prominent federal judge and former
prosecutor who handled one of Wall Street's biggest criminal
cases, is set to become a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton,
according to people briefed on the matter.(nyti.ms/21i0nbe)
- An advisory committee of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission has recommended that the regulator abandon its plans
to limit the number of futures contracts a trader can hold on
certain commodities, including oil and natural gas, according to
a copy of the recommendation that was reviewed by The New York
Times.(nyti.ms/21sDQoJ)
- A broad plan being put forward by the Treasury Department
to ease Puerto Rico's financial crisis would put pension
payments to retirees ahead of payments to bondholders - a move
that some experts fear could rattle the larger municipal bond
market.(nyti.ms/20WiLRF)
