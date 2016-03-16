March 16 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Serious Fraud Office of Britain said on Tuesday that
it had closed a long-running criminal investigation into the
potential rigging of the foreign currency market without
bringing any charges. (nyti.ms/1pnkofj)
- Anterra Capital, a venture capital firm focused on food
and farming start-ups, plans to announce on Wednesday that it
has closed its investment fund at $125 million. (nyti.ms/1pnlRlN)
- The New York Stock Exchange has completed an overhaul of
its regulatory functions, naming Anthony Albanese, the former
acting New York state financial industry regulator, as its chief
regulatory officer. (nyti.ms/1pnlYOh)
- Volkswagen AG's in-house bank said on Tuesday
that profit was likely to fall this year because the automaker's
diesel emissions scandal would increase the interest the company
must pay to raise money from financial markets. (nyti.ms/1pnmETD)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)