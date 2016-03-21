March 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Paint maker Sherwin-Williams Co is to buy rival Valspar Corp for $9.3 billion. This would create a new paint giant whose lines of paints are sold in North America, Europe and Asia. (nyti.ms/1pW2CQO)

- Affymetrix, a maker of advanced genetic analysis technology, rejected a takeover bid meant to derail its planned sale to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $1.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1pW2IrI)

- America's coal industry is now facing a dark hour, but there are few financiers willing to save it. JPMorgan Chase & Co announced it would no longer finance new coal-fired power plants in the United States or other wealthy nations. Similar announcements were also made by Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley. (nyti.ms/1T3TPYD)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)