March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Andrew Grove, the longtime chief executive and chairman of Intel Corp and one of the most acclaimed and influential personalities of the computer and Internet era, died on Monday at his home in Los Altos, California. (nyti.ms/1Mk2AMF)

- Leon Cooperman and his $5.2 billion hedge fund Omega Advisors received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14 outlining the possibility that they could face enforcement action over trading violations, the hedge fund manager told investors. (nyti.ms/1Mk2G6Q)

- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods released a report that urges Citigroup Inc to split up. In the report, the analysts argued that Citigroup's stock price is being held back by regulations that require big banks to hold large amounts of capital. (nyti.ms/1Mk2Mv6)

- BP Plc and the Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA said they were withdrawing employees from two of Algeria's largest natural gas fields after Islamic terrorists staged the second attack in three years on their installations. (nyti.ms/1Mk2ZP3) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)