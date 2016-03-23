March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Food and Drug Administration said it required new warning labels for certain types of opioid painkillers, a step that it said would help ease an epidemic of abuse in the United States. (nyti.ms/1ZqQO5f)

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said it had made a final payment of 1.19 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) to the British government, fulfilling a condition of its bailout package that gave the government priority for dividend payments. (nyti.ms/1ZqR2cq)

- Debt-laden Puerto Rico went toe to toe with its creditors at the Supreme Court, arguing that it has been wrongly locked out of the bankruptcy courts, the only place it can reasonably expect to restructure its crushing debt. (nyti.ms/1ZqResg)

- Rohit Bansal, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who pleaded guilty to taking confidential documents from a source inside the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, was sentenced to probation, closing an episode that embarrassed the bank and the New York Fed. (nyti.ms/1ZqRzLq)

($1 = 0.7046 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)