March 24 The following are the top stories on
- The Labor Department plans to announce on Thursday new
rules that sharply reduce workplace exposure to silica, a
potentially deadly mineral found in materials commonly used in
construction and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. (nyti.ms/1RAvSsz)
- Pershing Square Holdings, the publicly listed
entity of William Ackman's firm, reported a year-to-date loss of
25.2 percent as of March 22. The majority of the losses stem
from his very public all-in bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International, whose shares have been battered. (nyti.ms/1RAvXfZ)
- The Labor Department released the final version of a rule
requiring employers to disclose relationships with the
consultants they hire to help persuade workers not to form a
union or support a union's collective bargaining position. (nyti.ms/1RAvZVc)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has told Exxon
Mobil Corp it must include a resolution on its annual
shareholder proxy that, if approved, would force the company to
outline for investors how its profitability may be affected by
climate change and the legislation that aims to combat it. (nyti.ms/1RAw1fD)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)