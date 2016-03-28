March 28 The following are the top stories on
- California lawmakers have reached a tentative deal to
raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022, potentially
signaling the biggest advance yet in a campaign to increase pay
for low-income workers that has reverberated in the Democratic
presidential contest and in cities across the country. (nyti.ms/1TdsenF)
- Global news organization Al Jazeera said on Sunday that it
would cut an estimated 500 positions as part of a reorganization
that it attributed to shifts in the media landscape. (nyti.ms/1RvGNOR)
- Israel's High Court of Justice struck down on Sunday a
deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached in December
to enable the development of a major offshore natural gas field.
(nyti.ms/1qaqKiB)
- Ben Gray, the co-head of TPG Capital in Asia, will leave
the American private equity firm amid reports that he is setting
up his own Australia-focused investment firm. (nyti.ms/1RzaZeb)
- Charter Communications is poised to gain F.C.C.
approval to join with Time Warner Cable and Bright House
Networks, and streaming looms large in the deal. (nyti.ms/1pTerHS)
