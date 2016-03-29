March 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department said on Monday that it had found a way to unlock an iPhone without help from Apple, allowing the agency to withdraw its legal effort to compel the tech company to assist in a mass-shooting investigation. (nyti.ms/25t5IvW)

- A federal judge in San Juan on Monday threw out a new tax that Puerto Rico had tried to impose on the American retailing giant Walmart, calling it unlawful. (nyti.ms/1UytSBU)

- On Monday, federal prosecutors charged Andrew Caspersen, a Wall Street executive, in a criminal complaint with securities and wire fraud in what they called a "brazen" scheme to defraud investors - including a foundation affiliated with a major New York hedge fund - of up to $95 million. (nyti.ms/1LVPyot)

- Pandora Media replaced Chief Executive Brian McAndrews with Tim Westergren, a co-founder of Pandora and its former chief strategy officer. (nyti.ms/25tvmkp)

- Dell has agreed to sell its Perot Systems subsidiary, which provides information technology services to hospitals and governments, to the Japanese technology company NTT Data for almost $3.1 billion. (nyti.ms/1qcJVIQ) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)