- Pfizer Inc plans to abandon its $152-billion
merger with Allergan Plc, the largest deal yet aimed at
helping an American company shed its United States corporate
citizenship for a lower tax bill. This comes just days after the
Obama administration introduced new tax rules, a person briefed
on the matter said late Tuesday. (nyti.ms/239ZEtE)
- Puerto Rico took steps on Tuesday toward a unilateral
moratorium on all government debt payments, rejecting efforts in
Washington to allow it to restructure only under close federal
- The leak of millions of private financial documents
linking scores of the world's rich and powerful to a secretive
Panamanian law firm peddling in shell companies and offshore
bank accounts began more than a year ago with a cryptic message
to a German newspaper from an anonymous whistleblower. (nyti.ms/1S9Whrj)
- On Tuesday, the FBI's top lawyer shed a bit more light on
the question regarding what secrets did the iPhone used by San
Bernardino shooter hold, a week after the Justice Department
announced that it had gotten into the phone without Apple Inc's
help. (nyti.ms/1VvuKGd)
