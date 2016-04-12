April 12 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- State and federal officials said on Monday that Goldman
Sachs would pay $5.1 billion to settle accusations of
wrongdoing before the financial crisis. However, buried in the
fine print are provisions that allow Goldman to pay hundreds of
millions of dollars less - perhaps as much as $1 billion less -
than that headline figure. (nyti.ms/1UW8Hd8)
- Puerto Rico proposed a plan to restructure its debt,
offering some creditors better terms than an earlier plan but
falling well short of winning broad support. (nyti.ms/1ScB5qW)
- Two unions representing roughly 36,000 Verizon
workers in the eastern United States have set a strike deadline
of Wednesday morning, saying they have made little progress with
management in the more than eight months since their most recent
contracts expired. (nyti.ms/1UXpvQQ)
- Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas, who was indicted
last year on state securities fraud charges, faced a new round
of legal troubles on Monday after federal regulators accused him
of misleading investors in a technology company. (nyti.ms/1Q3WqLq)
