- The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation said on Wednesday that five of the nation's eight
largest banks - including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America Corp did not have "credible" plans for how they
would wind themselves down in a crisis without sowing panic. (nyti.ms/1Xvi9lu)
- Federal regulators have threatened a series of stiff
sanctions against Theranos, the embattled blood-testing company,
including closing down its flagship laboratory and potentially
barring its chief executive from owning or operating its labs
for two years. (nyti.ms/1Q8tqSW)
- Hundreds of pages of internal Takata Corp
documents and emails examined by The New York Times reveal new
details about how economic pressures helped guide the company's
handling of its airbag defect, which has been linked to at least
11 deaths and more than 100 injuries. (nyti.ms/1XwJiEF)
- Only two months after the European Union's top policy
makers agreed to a hard-won data-sharing pact with United States
officials, the bloc's national privacy regulators said on
Wednesday that the deal did not go far enough to safeguard the
personal information of Internet users in Europe. (nyti.ms/1N9DXTd)
- Skeptical lawmakers at the House Natural Resources
Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a plan to rescue Puerto
Rico, as witnesses warned that only quick action by Congress
could keep a bad situation from becoming a lost decade. (nyti.ms/23GyYgZ)
- The work stoppage by nearly 36,000 Verizon workers
highlights crucial questions about the place of middle-class
jobs in an economy shifting toward tech. (nyti.ms/1VmT3r4)
