April 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As Yahoo Inc prepares to accept first-round bids for its core Internet business on Monday, potential buyers have found themselves facing one big problem - How do you value a company with a declining business when the company appears reluctant to share vital financial details. (nyti.ms/1TUWiVH)

- China's growth rate slowed as expected in the first three months of the year, but a notable pickup in debt-driven industrial activity last month probably cushioned the slowdown. (nyti.ms/1qtnxe7)

- Some 400,000 retirees who worked in the trucking, parcel delivery and grocery supply industries face drastic pension cuts on July 1 as a result of a little-noticed measure attached to a huge end-of-year spending bill passed in December 2014. (nyti.ms/1p2RPmV)

- Microsoft Corp is suing the Justice Department, challenging its frequent use of secrecy orders that prevent Microsoft from telling people when the government obtains a warrant to read their emails. (nyti.ms/1ScE0g8)

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)