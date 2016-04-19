April 19 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Theranos, the embattled blood-testing laboratory, said on
Monday that federal officials were conducting a criminal
investigation into the company, adding to a series of questions
from officials about its inner workings. (nyti.ms/1XFJUI1)
- The Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a challenge
to Google Inc's digital library of millions of books,
turning down an appeal from authors who said the project
amounted to copyright infringement on a mass scale. (nyti.ms/1SPoBzu)
- Argentina returned to global bond markets on Monday after
a 15-year hiatus, unveiling the biggest sovereign issuance by an
emerging-market nation in two decades as the government ends a
prolonged feud with hedge funds in New York. (nyti.ms/1S71xjU)
- The British government outlined the central argument on
Monday it hopes will persuade voters to stay in the European
Union, publishing a detailed economic analysis finding that
Britons will be poorer if they quit. (nyti.ms/1MECSCZ)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)