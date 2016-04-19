April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos, the embattled blood-testing laboratory, said on Monday that federal officials were conducting a criminal investigation into the company, adding to a series of questions from officials about its inner workings. (nyti.ms/1XFJUI1)

- The Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a challenge to Google Inc's digital library of millions of books, turning down an appeal from authors who said the project amounted to copyright infringement on a mass scale. (nyti.ms/1SPoBzu)

- Argentina returned to global bond markets on Monday after a 15-year hiatus, unveiling the biggest sovereign issuance by an emerging-market nation in two decades as the government ends a prolonged feud with hedge funds in New York. (nyti.ms/1S71xjU)

- The British government outlined the central argument on Monday it hopes will persuade voters to stay in the European Union, publishing a detailed economic analysis finding that Britons will be poorer if they quit. (nyti.ms/1MECSCZ) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)