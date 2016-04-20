April 20 The following are the top stories on
- Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said on Tuesday
that it had set a price range for its initial public offering,
in which the Italian lender hopes to raise as much as 1.8
billion euros, or about $2 billion. (nyti.ms/23YKrss)
- Intel Corp, the world's largest maker of
semiconductors, said on Tuesday that it was laying off 12,000
people, about 11 percent of its work force, as it continues to
reel from a long downturn in global demand for personal
computers. (nyti.ms/1QlbEMj)
- The FBI defended its hiring of a third party to break into
an iPhone used by a gunman in last year's San Bernardino mass
shooting, telling some skeptical lawmakers on Tuesday that it
needed to join with partners in the rarefied world of for-profit
hackers as technology companies increasingly resist their
demands for consumer information. (nyti.ms/1WEoSLN)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said on Tuesday that it
had accepted an offer by Asahi Group Holdings Ltd of
Japan to buy beer brands Peroni and Grolsch, as well as certain
European operations of SABMiller Plc, for 2.55 billion
euros, or about $2.9 billion. (nyti.ms/1XHS96m)
