- Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said on Tuesday that it had set a price range for its initial public offering, in which the Italian lender hopes to raise as much as 1.8 billion euros, or about $2 billion. (nyti.ms/23YKrss)

- Intel Corp, the world's largest maker of semiconductors, said on Tuesday that it was laying off 12,000 people, about 11 percent of its work force, as it continues to reel from a long downturn in global demand for personal computers. (nyti.ms/1QlbEMj)

- The FBI defended its hiring of a third party to break into an iPhone used by a gunman in last year's San Bernardino mass shooting, telling some skeptical lawmakers on Tuesday that it needed to join with partners in the rarefied world of for-profit hackers as technology companies increasingly resist their demands for consumer information. (nyti.ms/1WEoSLN)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said on Tuesday that it had accepted an offer by Asahi Group Holdings Ltd of Japan to buy beer brands Peroni and Grolsch, as well as certain European operations of SABMiller Plc, for 2.55 billion euros, or about $2.9 billion. (nyti.ms/1XHS96m) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)