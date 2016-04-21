April 21 The following are the top stories on
- Google Inc long stressed that Android, its
popular mobile software, is open for anyone to use, including
its rivals. But the company's claims are now under threat after
Europe's antitrust authorities on Wednesday charged the company
with unfairly using Android to promote its own services - like
mobile search - over those of its rivals. (nyti.ms/1T0I5Sh)
- In a major victory for the Russian government, a Dutch
court on Wednesday overturned an award of more than $50 billion
to former shareholders of the defunct oil company Yukos that
Moscow was ordered to pay in 2014. (nyti.ms/1QoNqRe)
- In the latest scandal to hit the automobile industry,
Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday that it had
cheated on fuel-economy tests for an ultrasmall car it produces
in Japan. The company acknowledged that its engineers had
intentionally manipulated evaluations. (nyti.ms/1SuUccT)
- Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Henrik
Aslaksen, a former top banker at Deutsche Bank AG, as
the Swiss bank continues to reshape its investment banking
business. (nyti.ms/1T0Hpw3)
- Barclays Plc announced on Wednesday that a
veteran of its Barclaycard business would be the permanent head
of its credit card and payment operations. Amer Sajed, who
joined Barclays from Citigroup in 2006, becomes chief executive
of the Barclaycard business immediately, the British bank said.
(nyti.ms/20Zjjrr)
