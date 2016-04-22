April 22 The following are the top stories on
- Apple Inc's iBooks Store and iTunes Movies were
shut down in China last week after Chinese regulator State
Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television
demanded the closings, according to two people who spoke on the
condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1Qrhn3l)
- FBI director, James B Comey Jr, suggested at a technology
conference in London that his agency paid at least $1.3 million
to an undisclosed group to help hack into the encrypted iPhone
used by an attacker in the mass shooting in San Bernardino,
California. (nyti.ms/1QrhITq)
- SunEdison, which started out making chemicals and
components for solar modules but grew into a giant of renewable
energy, has filed for bankruptcy protection, the company said on
Thursday. (nyti.ms/1QrhMCG)
- Dish, the satellite TV provider, and Viacom
announced on Thursday that they had struck a multi year
agreement for Dish to continue to carry Viacom's bundle of
television networks, averting a threatened blackout. (nyti.ms/1Qri10J)
