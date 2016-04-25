April 25 The following are the top stories on
- Beyonce's album "Lemonade", which was released late
Saturday night, is expected to be available for sale on Apple
iTunes at midnight on Sunday, according to two people
briefed on the plans for the release. (nyti.ms/1Wl0Ogh)
- Vox Media, the start-up that runs Vox, SB Nation and The
Verge, is starting a new gadget blog called Circuit Breaker,
(nyti.ms/1Wl1anc)
- The U.S. Justice Department said Friday night that it had
gained access on its own to a locked iPhone used by a Brooklyn
drug dealer, the second time in less than a month that it had
unlocked such a device after initially insisting it could do so
only with Apple's help. (nyti.ms/1Wl1vGs)
- Microsoft and Google agreed on Friday
to withdraw complaints against each other with regulators around
the world, as the two American tech giants continued recent
efforts to settle the once-bitter conflicts between them. (nyti.ms/1QtFvCc)
