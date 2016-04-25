April 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Beyonce's album "Lemonade", which was released late Saturday night, is expected to be available for sale on Apple iTunes at midnight on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the plans for the release. (nyti.ms/1Wl0Ogh)

- Vox Media, the start-up that runs Vox, SB Nation and The Verge, is starting a new gadget blog called Circuit Breaker, (nyti.ms/1Wl1anc)

- The U.S. Justice Department said Friday night that it had gained access on its own to a locked iPhone used by a Brooklyn drug dealer, the second time in less than a month that it had unlocked such a device after initially insisting it could do so only with Apple's help. (nyti.ms/1Wl1vGs)

- Microsoft and Google agreed on Friday to withdraw complaints against each other with regulators around the world, as the two American tech giants continued recent efforts to settle the once-bitter conflicts between them. (nyti.ms/1QtFvCc)