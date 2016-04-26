BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday that Joseph C. Papa, the head of the drug maker Perrigo , would take over as chief executive, replacing the embattled J. Michael Pearson. (nyti.ms/1rw0a4t)
- Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Monday not to recommend approval of Sarepta Therapeutics' drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. (nyti.ms/1rw0yjB)
- U.S. federal regulators on Monday moved to approve Charter Communications ' $65.5 billion acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, enabling the creation of a new cable giant as the industry focuses more on broadband as traditional TV declines. (nyti.ms/1UdpyHf)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
