April 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple, the Silicon Valley giant that has spent much of the last five years as the world's most valuable company, said on Tuesday that revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which ended in March, declined 13 percent to $50.6 billion as sales of its flagship product, the iPhone, fell, with little else to take its place. (nyti.ms/1SJ63nu)

- Standard & Poor's stripped Exxon Mobil of its top credit rating on Tuesday for the first time since the Great Depression, signaling that even the mightiest oil company cannot escape the worst oil and gas slump since the 1980's. (nyti.ms/234W9PU)

- A justice on Brazil's high court has freed Andre Esteves, the former chief executive of the Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, his lawyer said in an interview on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1qS4vhD)

- Longtime columnist for The Las Vegas Review-Journal, John L Smith, has resigned, becoming the latest journalist to leave the newspaper since it was bought by Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor, late last year. (nyti.ms/1SOagcU) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)