April 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon on Thursday reported profit and revenue that blew past analysts' expectations demonstrating the growing market power of its core retail business and new cloud services division. (nyti.ms/1YVZjEl)

- Core Media Group, the company behind the television shows "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1NYS48X)

- Two employees of The New York Times, Ernestine Grant and Marjorie Walker, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the company, its chief executive and its chief revenue officer, saying the company "has been engaging in deplorable discrimination." (nyti.ms/1YVZmA7)

- Ford, the no 2 American carmaker, on Thursday reported a record $2.5 billion in net income for the first three months of the year, an increase of 113 percent and more profit than in any other quarter in its 112-year history. (nyti.ms/1UkFMym)

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)