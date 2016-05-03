PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook, was shut down in Brazil on Monday after a court order from a judge who is seeking user data from the service for a criminal investigation. (tinyurl.com/gse8b79)
- Puerto Rico's default on most of a $422-million debt payment on Monday puts the spotlight back on Washington to enact a rescue package for the island, and congressional aides said a revised bill would be introduced next week. (tinyurl.com/jb2qr44)
- The Dutch chapter of the environmental activist group Greenpeace on Monday disclosed a trove of documents from the talks over a proposed trade deal between the European Union and the United States. (tinyurl.com/jzgo5qh)
- Hulu, until now primarily a rerun service for episodes of broadcast television shows, is working to create a more robust offering that would stream entire broadcast and cable channels to consumers for a monthly fee. (tinyurl.com/zy9uopz) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
