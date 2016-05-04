May 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Regulators are expected to announce as early as Wednesday
that at least 35 million additional airbags made by Takata
will need to be fixed, according to a person briefed on
the matter. (nyti.ms/1rT2l2d)
- Google on Tuesday said it would expand its
testing of autonomous vehicles by installing its technology in a
fleet of minivans made by Fiat Chrysler. (nyti.ms/1Njt2qx)
- The head of development for Porsche, Wolfgang
Hatz, has left the automaker seven months after he was suspended
for possible involvement in Volkswagen's emissions
cheating scandal, Porsche said Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1QRROIG)
- Judge Ricardo Múcio Santana de Abreu Lima overturned a
lower court order and lifted the nationwide suspension of
WhatsApp in Brazil on Tuesday, allowing the popular messaging
service owned by Facebook to get up and running again.
(nyti.ms/26RHMmQ)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)