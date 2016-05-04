May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Regulators are expected to announce as early as Wednesday that at least 35 million additional airbags made by Takata will need to be fixed, according to a person briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1rT2l2d)

- Google on Tuesday said it would expand its testing of autonomous vehicles by installing its technology in a fleet of minivans made by Fiat Chrysler. (nyti.ms/1Njt2qx)

- The head of development for Porsche, Wolfgang Hatz, has left the automaker seven months after he was suspended for possible involvement in Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal, Porsche said Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1QRROIG)

- Judge Ricardo Múcio Santana de Abreu Lima overturned a lower court order and lifted the nationwide suspension of WhatsApp in Brazil on Tuesday, allowing the popular messaging service owned by Facebook to get up and running again. (nyti.ms/26RHMmQ) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)