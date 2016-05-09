PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The behind-the-scenes lobbying has become fashionable in Washington as the battle over encryption shifts to Capitol Hill between police and tech giants. It is the next phase of a bitter divide that spilled into public view this year when Apple refused to comply with a court order to help bypass security functions on an encrypted iPhone. (nyti.ms/23ADwDC)
- William C. Dudley, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York president, who helped pilot the Fed's post-crisis stimulus campaign, believes that the central bank is on the right track and sounded pretty calm about the nation's current economic situation. (nyti.ms/1OjEoFV)
- For two decades, Saudi Arabia's oil minister, Ali al-Naimi, was the architect of Saudi and OPEC cartel policies, including the one that has now sent the price of oil into a deep collapse. However, Naimi was unceremoniously ousted and replaced by Khalid al-Falih over the weekend. (nyti.ms/1O9TQcS)
- Manuela Herzer, a former lover of the ailing media mogul Sumner M. Redstone, who is waging a legal battle over his mental competency, made a last-ditch attempt over the weekend to keep her salacious lawsuit alive.(nyti.ms/23ABMu5) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
