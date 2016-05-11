May 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Walt Disney's ESPN and Verizon announced
Tuesday the settlement of a lawsuit that accused Verizon of
breaching its contract with the sports network when it created a
new cable package for its Fios television service last year. (nyti.ms/1T8gdS8)
- Eric E. Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google' parent
company, Alphabet, may have unique insight into the
multibillion-dollar lawsuit filed against his company by another
Silicon Valley heavyweight, Oracle Corporation. (nyti.ms/1ZDotYT)
- Amid boos and catcalls, France's Socialist government
forced an overhaul of the country's rigid labor laws through the
National Assembly on Tuesday, hoping to bring down chronically
high unemployment before elections next year. (nyti.ms/1sbZEsT)
- The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee demanded on
Tuesday that Facebook explain how it handles news
articles in its "trending" list, responding to a report that
staff members had intentionally suppressed articles from
conservative sources. (nyti.ms/1sbzI0z)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)