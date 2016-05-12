May 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Several hospitals say nothing has changed since Valeant vowed to offer hospitals breaks of as much as 30 percent on two of its expensive heart drugs - Nitropress and Isuprel.(nyti.ms/21YAASa)

- Companies either curbed production or shut down completely when the blaze struck Fort McMurray, Alberta, in an economic blow to the region with production dropping by a million barrels a day, roughly 40 percent of Alberta's output. (nyti.ms/1Nra0OS)

- Nissan is in talks to acquire a major stake in Mitsubishi Motors to shield Mitsubishi from the impact of a broadening fuel-economy cheating scandal. (nyti.ms/1VTXCK0)

- In the latest attempt to restore confidence in its business, embattled Silicon Valley blood-testing company Theranos is replacing its chief operating officer and expanding its board, including the addition of a former senior Amgen executive. (nyti.ms/1VTRykD) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)