May 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Mills Inc is quietly establishing itself in venture capital, investing in some of new food companies. Its latest investment is $18 million in Kite Hill. (nyti.ms/27Gesjp)

- Oracle Corp said Alphabet Inc's Google uses copyrighted material in 11,000 of its 13 million lines of software code in Android, and wants $9 billion from Google. Google says it made fair use of that code and owes nothing. (nyti.ms/22hNQkZ)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc said its quarterly revenue rose 0.9 percent, which exceeded forecasts and signaled that its strategies to combat a tough retail environment were working. (nyti.ms/22hNZVt)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)