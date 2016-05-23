May 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone is planning to name Thaddeus
Jankowski, the senior vice president and general counsel of
National Amusements, to the trust that will determine the fate
of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, Redstone's $40
billion media empire.
The names put forward to replace the executives who were
suddenly ousted from the trust have close connections to his
long-estranged, recently reconciled daughter, Shari Redstone,
according to three people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/243TdDG)
- About 40 percent of Detroit's residents lack broadband
access, even on their phones, which makes finding and applying
for jobs increasingly difficult. (nyti.ms/25aKfH3)
- After days of heated debate, Greek lawmakers voted
narrowly on Sunday to approve a fresh set of financial measures
aimed at ensuring that eurozone finance ministers will decide
this week to unlock billions of euros in badly needed rescue
loans from the country's third bailout. (nyti.ms/1WLXUU2)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)