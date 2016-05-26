May 26 The following are the top stories on the
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the e-commerce giant,
said Wednesday it was under investigation by U.S. securities
regulators over its accounting practices, a potential setback
for a company long seen as a symbol of China's growing
technological might. (nyti.ms/1sAor9J)
- Volkswagen AG is challenging allegations made
by the Justice Department over its diesel emissions scandal,
questioning the American authorities' jurisdiction and
contending that the accusations against it do not justify
penalties. (nyti.ms/248JVX1)
- The French pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA said
on Wednesday it would seek to replace the board of Medivation
Inc after the American drug maker's directors rejected
a $9.3 billion takeover offer. (nyti.ms/1qKPi1u)
- Citigroup Inc on Wednesday became the latest big
bank accused of trying to manipulate global interest rates, a
reminder of Wall Street's wide-ranging abuse of power in these
markets. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a federal
regulator that oversees Wall Street, announced $425 million in
penalties against Citigroup, covering two overlapping cases. (nyti.ms/1U90U5Z)
- Takata Corp, the Japanese airbag maker embroiled
in a huge recall, has hired the investment bank Lazard and is
seeking a cash infusion. The company said it was also seeking to
work out a deal with affected automakers on sharing the costs of
replacing millions of airbags, a move it said was crucial to
"enabling Takata to remain a viable and valued global supplier."
(nyti.ms/1XUQnB9)
