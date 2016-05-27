BRIEF-Panorama Petroleum: Shares for debt
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In new court documents filed Wednesday, directors of National Amusements added Sumner Redstone's two great-grandchildren as so-called nominal defendants to their suit challenging his mental capacity. They also added Phyllis Redstone, 91, as a nominal defendant. She was the first wife of Redstone, the ailing media mogul. (nyti.ms/1secPcB)
- Snapchat, the disappearing message service with big media ambitions, has finished raising $1.8 billion, according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/1OQEMvE)
- Security researchers have tied the recent spate of digital breaches on Asian banks to North Korea, in what they say appears to be the first known case of a nation using digital attacks for financial gain. (nyti.ms/1WYX8mD)
- McDonald Corp's French headquarters have been raided by financial investigators, the latest salvo a campaign by President François Hollande's government to make multinational corporations pay more in taxes. (nyti.ms/1NReGh7)
- Philips, the Dutch electronics giant, said on Thursday that the initial public offering of its lighting unit valued the business at 3 billion euros, or about $3.3 billion, based on market capitalization. (nyti.ms/1OQEZyQ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE ALL QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 FILED PRIOR TO END OF MONTH OF FEBRUARY
* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET