May 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- In new court documents filed Wednesday, directors of National Amusements added Sumner Redstone's two great-grandchildren as so-called nominal defendants to their suit challenging his mental capacity. They also added Phyllis Redstone, 91, as a nominal defendant. She was the first wife of Redstone, the ailing media mogul. (nyti.ms/1secPcB)

- Snapchat, the disappearing message service with big media ambitions, has finished raising $1.8 billion, according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (nyti.ms/1OQEMvE)

- Security researchers have tied the recent spate of digital breaches on Asian banks to North Korea, in what they say appears to be the first known case of a nation using digital attacks for financial gain. (nyti.ms/1WYX8mD)

- McDonald Corp's French headquarters have been raided by financial investigators, the latest salvo a campaign by President François Hollande's government to make multinational corporations pay more in taxes. (nyti.ms/1NReGh7)

- Philips, the Dutch electronics giant, said on Thursday that the initial public offering of its lighting unit valued the business at 3 billion euros, or about $3.3 billion, based on market capitalization. (nyti.ms/1OQEZyQ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)