Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Didi Chuxing, the largest ride-hailing service in China, plans to buy Uber China, the Chinese arm of the American ride-sharing giant, in a deal that values the new company at about $35 billion. nyti.ms/2aBWKH9
- HBO's new president of programming Casey Bloys said that "Game of Thrones" would conclude after its eighth season, and he acknowledged that next season's summer premiere date would mean the show would not be eligible for the 2017 Emmys. nyti.ms/2aBXZq3
- A consortium of Chinese investors led by the game company Shanghai Giant Network Technology said it would pay $4.4 billion to Caesars Interactive Entertainment for Playtika, its social and mobile games unit. nyti.ms/2aBYgck
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.