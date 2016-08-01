Aug 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Didi Chuxing, the largest ride-hailing service in China, plans to buy Uber China, the Chinese arm of the American ride-sharing giant, in a deal that values the new company at about $35 billion. nyti.ms/2aBWKH9

- HBO's new president of programming Casey Bloys said that "Game of Thrones" would conclude after its eighth season, and he acknowledged that next season's summer premiere date would mean the show would not be eligible for the 2017 Emmys. nyti.ms/2aBXZq3

- A consortium of Chinese investors led by the game company Shanghai Giant Network Technology said it would pay $4.4 billion to Caesars Interactive Entertainment for Playtika, its social and mobile games unit. nyti.ms/2aBYgck

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)