- Nick Denton, the founder and chief executive of Gawker
Media, filed for personal bankruptcy on Monday to protect
himself from a legal judgment awarded in March to the former
professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in an invasion-of-privacy
lawsuit. nyti.ms/2aEIugZ
- Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes tried to salvage
the reputation of her embattled blood-testing company on Monday,
discussing its technology and data at a scientific meeting for
the first time. Holmes said Theranos was developing a new
version of its technology that she called the mini-laboratory,
or miniLab. She said the company was seeking approval of a test
to detect infection by the Zika virus. nyti.ms/2aqyfjw
- McDonald's Corp on Monday announced several
changes to its ingredients, including eliminating artificial
preservatives from some breakfast foods and Chicken McNuggets,
its most popular food item, and removing high-fructose corn
syrup from its buns. Such changes affect almost half of the food
on McDonald's menu, the company said. nyti.ms/2avYa4m
- Technology Crossover Ventures On Monday said it had raised
$2.5 billion for its latest fund, which is called TCV IX. The
venture capital firm is best known for investing in companies
such as Dollar Shave Club, Netflix, Vice Media and Zillow. nyti.ms/2aIahic
- Federal health officials on Monday urged pregnant women to
stay away from a Miami neighborhood where they have discovered
additional cases of Zika infection - apparently the first time
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised
people not to travel to a place in the continental United
States. nyti.ms/2aqOyXk
(Compiled by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)