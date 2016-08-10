Aug 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- On Tuesday, Facebook Inc flipped a switch on its
desktop website that essentially renders all ad blockers
useless. The change allows the Silicon Valley company to serve
ads on its desktop site even to people who have ad-blocking
software installed and running. nyti.ms/2aYdcC1
- After months of speculation, Walt Disney Co said
on Tuesday that it had concluded a deal to spend $1 billion for
a 33 percent stake in BamTech, Major League Baseball's
fast-growing streaming division. As part of the agreement,
Disney has the option to buy a controlling interest in BamTech
in the coming years. nyti.ms/2aYdZm8
- A federal jury on Tuesday found California's major utility
company, Pacific Gas and Electric, guilty of safety
violations at the time of a 2010 gas pipeline explosion that
killed eight people and destroyed a neighborhood in a San
Francisco suburb. nyti.ms/2aYe5KQ
- Three prominent universities - the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology, New York University and Yale - each have
retirement plans holding more than $3 billion in assets and are
being individually sued by a number of their employees in cases
seeking class-action status. nyti.ms/2aYdWqE
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)