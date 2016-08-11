Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, said it had resolved a harassment claim filed against it by an employee who recently left the firm. nyti.ms/2b7LEeE

- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will acquire U.S.-based luxury appliances maker Dacor Inc, seeking to boost high-end product sales. nyti.ms/2b7MHv8

- Bill Maris is stepping down as chief executive of GV, the venture finance arm of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc , according to a person who asked for anonymity because the details were private. nyti.ms/2b7MIyY

- A federal appeals court said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Communications Commission could not block two states from setting limits on municipal broadband expansion, a decision seen as a win for private-sector providers of broadband internet and a setback for FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. nyti.ms/2b7Mc4d