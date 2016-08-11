Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates,
said it had resolved a harassment claim filed against it by an
employee who recently left the firm. nyti.ms/2b7LEeE
- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Thursday it will acquire U.S.-based luxury
appliances maker Dacor Inc, seeking to boost high-end product
sales. nyti.ms/2b7MHv8
- Bill Maris is stepping down as chief executive of GV, the
venture finance arm of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc
, according to a person who asked for anonymity because
the details were private. nyti.ms/2b7MIyY
- A federal appeals court said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission could not block two states from
setting limits on municipal broadband expansion, a decision seen
as a win for private-sector providers of broadband internet and
a setback for FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. nyti.ms/2b7Mc4d
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)