- Arania Huffington's abrupt announcement on Thursday that
she is stepping down as editor in chief of The Huffington Post
and leaving the company to focus on her new venture, a health
and wellness start-up called Thrive Global, leaves the
publication in an unfamiliar position. nyti.ms/2b2FGKJ
- Macy's Inc, the country's largest department store,
said on Thursday that it would close 100 stores, saying they
were more valuable as real estate properties. nyti.ms/2b2FlaW
- A judge on Thursday rejected Citigroup Inc's bid for
a preliminary injunction to stop AT&T Inc from using the
phrase "AT&T thanks" on a customer loyalty program, which the
bank called too similar to its trademarked "thankyou". nyti.ms/2b2F7AJ
- Bill Miller, the veteran stock picker whose market-beating
wisdom defined an earlier era of mutual fund dominance, split
ways on Thursday with Legg Mason Inc, his professional
home for 35 years. nyti.ms/2b2FGdM
- More leading universities - Duke, Johns Hopkins, the
University of Pennsylvania and Vanderbilt - have been sued on
claims that their retirement plans charged employees excessive
fees, following a series of similar suits filed earlier this
week. nyti.ms/2b2FN93
