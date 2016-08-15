Aug 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter is in talks with Apple to bring the Twitter app to Apple TV, which would potentially let millions of Apple TV users watch the streaming NFL games. nyti.ms/2aUYcI6

- Handwritten ledgers show $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments designated for Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's pro-Russian political party from 2007 to 2012, according to Ukraine's newly formed National Anti-Corruption Bureau. nyti.ms/2aUYNJL

- The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2aUYChQ (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)