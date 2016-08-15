BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
Aug 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter is in talks with Apple to bring the Twitter app to Apple TV, which would potentially let millions of Apple TV users watch the streaming NFL games. nyti.ms/2aUYcI6
- Handwritten ledgers show $12.7 million in undisclosed cash payments designated for Donald Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's pro-Russian political party from 2007 to 2012, according to Ukraine's newly formed National Anti-Corruption Bureau. nyti.ms/2aUYNJL
- The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2aUYChQ (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
* Delivered by Wood Group's Kuala Lumpur office, contract will support up to 130 new full-time positions in Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)