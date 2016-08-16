PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 31
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Volkswagen owners in the United States will receive about $20,000 per car as compensation for the company's diesel deception. Volkswagen owners in Europe at most get a software update and a short length of plastic tubing. nyti.ms/2bupkKD
- Lyft, an American ride-hailing service, recently rebuffed takeover interest from General Motors, its 9 percent owner. There are reasons for Lyft to steer clear of Detroit, despite a shared vision for autonomous cars. nyti.ms/2bupHEV
- Google released its latest mobile app Duo, a video-calling app that is a direct alternative to Apple's FaceTime. The app lets you place video calls between Android and iPhone users, and increases the universe of people with whom you can hold a video conversation. nyti.ms/2buqfuE (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A group of technology companies plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss filing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, said a spokesperson for a company organizing the gathering.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.