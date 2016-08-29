UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A federal court ruling may halt the spread of municipal high-speed internet providers, which often serve households and businesses where commercial cable and telecom firms have been unwilling to go. nyti.ms/2bL0kgI
- Charles Osgood, whose distinct voice and dapper broadcasting style has made the CBS show "Sunday Morning" a weekly ritual for many viewers, will be leaving at the end of September after 22 years as the program's anchor. nyti.ms/2btxMLd
- The Obama administration's decision to bar ITT Educational Services was the latest step in the federal government's crackdown on for-profit schools that have vacuumed up billions of dollars in government grants and loans but failed to deliver on promised training and jobs. nyti.ms/2c0kLat
- Foreign entrepreneurs building new companies in the United States could soon gain a new immigration option that would grant them temporary entry for up to five years, under a rule proposed on Friday by the Department of Homeland Security. The proposal, which does not require congressional approval, would allow immigration officials to admit entrepreneurs case by case. nyti.ms/2bnOjjF
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
